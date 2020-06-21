COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) to post $1.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $890,000.00. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S posted sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will report full year sales of $18.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.14 million to $28.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.45 million, with estimates ranging from $10.81 million to $24.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow COLLPLANT HOLDI/S.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 404.33% and a negative return on equity of 334.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLGN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

About COLLPLANT HOLDI/S

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

