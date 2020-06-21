Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 10.9% in June

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CWBC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,530. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.96. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director Robert Bartlein bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $46,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,220 shares of company stock worth $85,436. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

