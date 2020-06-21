Conceal (CCX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $65,097.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Conceal has a market capitalization of $931,357.84 and approximately $65,097.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.60 or 0.03860941 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00755521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028027 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00266292 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 340.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00164973 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 16,522,854 coins and its circulating supply is 7,994,953 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

