Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.47). Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Constellium had a net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 373,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,860 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,219,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 200,652 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 773,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 342,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 176,263 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,396,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
CSTM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,169 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Constellium has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
About Constellium
Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.