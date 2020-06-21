Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.47). Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Constellium had a net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 373,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 75,860 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,219,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 200,652 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 773,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 342,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 176,263 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 3,396,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

CSTM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,169 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Constellium has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

