Contrasting Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) & Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Elastic has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Elastic and Black Knight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $427.62 million 17.33 -$167.17 million ($1.53) -59.26 Black Knight $1.18 billion 9.14 $108.80 million $1.72 41.70

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Elastic. Elastic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elastic and Black Knight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 3 10 0 2.77 Black Knight 0 6 5 0 2.45

Elastic currently has a consensus target price of $96.62, indicating a potential upside of 6.56%. Black Knight has a consensus target price of $73.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than Black Knight.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of Elastic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -39.09% -35.71% -19.61% Black Knight 11.16% 13.80% 6.48%

Summary

Black Knight beats Elastic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segments also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; Servicing Digital solution that delivers information about the value of consumer's home and wealth that can be built from the underlying real estate asset; AIVA, an artificial intelligence virtual assistant; and Rapid Analytics platform, a cloud-based virtual analytics lab. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

