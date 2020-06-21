CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTK. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $12,757,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $131,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded CooTek (Cayman) to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on CooTek (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of CTK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,231. CooTek has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $434.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.16.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 104.77% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CooTek will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.