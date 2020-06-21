Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $85.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,599. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,038,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,303,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Copart by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 26,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

