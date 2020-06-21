Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of Copart stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. Copart has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Article: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.