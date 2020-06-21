Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Short Interest Update

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. Copart has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

