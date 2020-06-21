Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,291,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,486,000 after acquiring an additional 946,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,050,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,590,000 after acquiring an additional 59,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,720,000 after acquiring an additional 89,953 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 951,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,187,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 471,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

