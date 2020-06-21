COTI Price Up 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $14.62 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.01853637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00171743 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00111900 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI's launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,970,799 coins.

The official website for COTI is coti.io .

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

