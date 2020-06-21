Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Down 8.5% in June

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,890,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the May 31st total of 28,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,141,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,948,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Coty has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

