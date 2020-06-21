Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Short Interest Down 12.1% in June

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 687,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVTI shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Covenant Transportation Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Covenant Transportation Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ CVTI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. 136,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,794. The stock has a market cap of $220.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. Covenant Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.30 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. Research analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 522,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

