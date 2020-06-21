Cowen Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $96.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.74.

Shares of APTV traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.73. 3,714,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,785. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $438,811,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after buying an additional 3,814,034 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,360,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after buying an additional 1,528,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,566,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,699,000 after buying an additional 962,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

