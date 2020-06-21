CPChain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $122,130.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. CPChain has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $122,130.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00758418 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00267268 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000727 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

