Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.13. Crawford & Company reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crawford & Company.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

CRD.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Crawford & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CRD.B traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.99. 22,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,773. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.48 million, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.