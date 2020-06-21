CREDIT (CREDIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $204,316.87

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a total market cap of $204,316.87 and approximately $16,843.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00052828 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.