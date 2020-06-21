Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives $8.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

CS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 3,534,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,536. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,540,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 694.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,616,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,242,000 after purchasing an additional 376,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 588,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 285,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

