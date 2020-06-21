Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Short Interest Down 8.9% in June

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 936,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,428,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,203. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.11 and a beta of 2.34. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 798,007 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,693 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $698,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,478,378.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,386. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.