Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Update

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,715,000 after buying an additional 120,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.71. 2,501,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,713. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

