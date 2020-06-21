CyberMiles Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.94 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $10.24 million and $4.94 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00463324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 340.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000594 BTC.

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

