Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 241,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

CYCN stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.14. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.31% and a negative net margin of 1,917.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 73,643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

