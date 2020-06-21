Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the May 31st total of 83,500 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,989,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DJCO. BidaskClub downgraded Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Daily Journal from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

DJCO traded up $4.00 on Friday, hitting $279.00. 3,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.13 and a 200-day moving average of $267.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.02 million, a PE ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 0.78. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $187.53 and a 12-month high of $300.30.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 98.45%.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

