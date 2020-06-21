Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 622,300 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Danaos by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 93,021 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Danaos by 74.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

NYSE DAC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.03. 104,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,865. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78. Danaos has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Danaos had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

