DAPS Coin (DAPS) Price Reaches $0.0001

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Bitbox, txbit.io and SWFT. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $233,350.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.20 or 0.05592370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031877 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013226 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, Bitbox, SWFT, STEX and txbit.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.