DeepOnion Price Up 20.6% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $907,471.40 and approximately $9,973.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

