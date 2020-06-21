Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Update

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 8,920,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $19.00. 2,871,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,054. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.02. Delek US has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, analysts expect that Delek US will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,978,000 after buying an additional 305,550 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Delek US by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,391,000 after purchasing an additional 48,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delek US by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 669,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,940 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Delek US by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Delek US from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.