Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 33,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.51. 47,990,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,425,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.11.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,331,000 after buying an additional 188,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,193,000 after buying an additional 130,950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,543,000 after buying an additional 655,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

