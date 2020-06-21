Desire (DSR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,628.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Desire has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $11,458.98 and approximately $8,628.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,309.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.72 or 0.02456793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.22 or 0.02483684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00462795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.44 or 0.00692163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00066725 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00542489 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

