Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.88% of Deswell Industries worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Deswell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ DSWL remained flat at $$2.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Deswell Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

