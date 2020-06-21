DeVault 24 Hour Volume Reaches $225.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $136,405.14 and $225.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 281,295,288 coins and its circulating supply is 231,948,345 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

