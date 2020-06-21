Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEO. Citigroup downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Diageo stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.39. 440,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.89. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.59. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 295.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,379,000 after acquiring an additional 724,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 257,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 262,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 162,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

