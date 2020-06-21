Diamond (DMD) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Diamond has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00004066 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $322.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002474 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,490,868 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars.

