Digiwage One Day Volume Reaches $62.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 51% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Digiwage has a market cap of $26,385.80 and approximately $62.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded up 80.6% against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00464190 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024639 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010208 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003465 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

