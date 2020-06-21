Dimecoin Trading Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $556,858.65 and $385.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014740 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004844 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001038 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002937 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.