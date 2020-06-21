Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,622.86 ($20.65).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($23.55) to GBX 1,950 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,775 ($22.59) to GBX 1,370 ($17.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($22.40) to GBX 1,850 ($23.55) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 1,580 ($20.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($21.95) to GBX 1,460 ($18.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

LON DPLM traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,858 ($23.65). 248,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,191 ($15.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,152 ($27.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,782.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,811.56.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

Analyst Recommendations for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

