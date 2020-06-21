Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,622.86 ($20.65).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,850 ($23.55) to GBX 1,950 ($24.82) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,775 ($22.59) to GBX 1,370 ($17.44) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($22.40) to GBX 1,850 ($23.55) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 1,580 ($20.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($21.95) to GBX 1,460 ($18.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

LON DPLM traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,858 ($23.65). 248,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,191 ($15.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,152 ($27.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,782.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,811.56.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

