Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 129.43 ($1.65).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dixons Carphone to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 125 ($1.59) in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC raised Dixons Carphone to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

Shares of LON DC traded up GBX 2.05 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 92 ($1.17). 7,589,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.60.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.