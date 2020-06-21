DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Down 10.1% in June

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOYU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. DouYu International has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 92.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.87. DouYu International had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DouYu International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOYU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DouYu International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

