DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Receives $32.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,047,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,381. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DXC Technology by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 471,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

