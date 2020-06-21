Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,429,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,789,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $2,056,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,047,049.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,574,297 shares of company stock worth $1,047,362,217 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 249.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.80. 3,845,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.97.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

