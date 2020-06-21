DZ Bank Downgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Hold

DZ Bank cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $108.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.90.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.94. 7,586,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,319,339. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in American Express by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

