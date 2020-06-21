Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.58. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.22). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In related news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $72,245.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,473,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 70,124 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $31.58. 574,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,453. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

