Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ ESBK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.01. 2,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Elmira Savings Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Elmira Savings Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.