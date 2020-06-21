Elrond 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.82 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 68.3% against the US dollar. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. Elrond has a market capitalization of $50.43 million and $24.82 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.01853346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00171584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00111831 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 19,999,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,663,844,335 tokens. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Binance DEX, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

