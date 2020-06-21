EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the May 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.68.

In other EMCORE news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in EMCORE by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,097,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 505,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMKR stock remained flat at $$3.25 during trading hours on Friday. 73,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,033. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $95.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.85.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $23.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

