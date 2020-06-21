Emerald Crypto Price Tops $0.0054 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $103,794.52 and approximately $9.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

