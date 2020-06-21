Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.24. 1,133,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,372. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

