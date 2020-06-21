Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 896,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,137. Endurance International Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.86 million, a PE ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Analysts predict that Endurance International Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Endurance International Group news, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $50,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $87,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,258 shares of company stock worth $260,276 over the last three months. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 29,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIGI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

