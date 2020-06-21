Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) Receives €7.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enel S.p.A. (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.75 ($8.71).

A number of analysts recently commented on ENEL shares. UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.21) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($8.20) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.09) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

