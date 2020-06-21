EnergiToken (ETK) Price Down 44.4% This Week

EnergiToken (CURRENCY:ETK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One EnergiToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Coinrail and Coinsuper. EnergiToken has a total market capitalization of $134,856.07 and $83.00 worth of EnergiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EnergiToken has traded down 44.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $520.03 or 0.05566465 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031905 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013236 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

EnergiToken Token Profile

ETK is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. EnergiToken’s total supply is 2,052,153,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,852,153,500 tokens. EnergiToken’s official message board is medium.com/@energimine . The official website for EnergiToken is energitoken.com . The Reddit community for EnergiToken is /r/EnergiToken . EnergiToken’s official Twitter account is @energimine

Buying and Selling EnergiToken

EnergiToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, Coinrail and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnergiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnergiToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnergiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

