Energo Reaches One Day Volume of $375.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last week, Energo has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $125,516.24 and approximately $375.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043619 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.49 or 0.05522252 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031889 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013334 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Energo Profile

TSL is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Coinrail and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.